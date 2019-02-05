Some 22 projects were admitted to participate - 17 of them solar - in the country's first RE procurement exercise, which will be held on February 26.From pv magazine Latam. In all, 27 companies expressed interest in participating in the first long-term renewable energy auction to be held in Colombia, according to the country's Ministry of Mines and Energy. A total of 15 companies and 22 projects were admitted to participate in the competition, which will be held on February 26 - with 17 of the projects solar, four wind and one biomass. A dozen companies made the final cut. On February 20, the ...

