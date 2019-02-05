DP730 and DP722 DECT IP Handsets along with DP752 DECT Base Station offer a long-range VoIP mobility solution with robust features and high clarity audio

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced the release of their new generation of DECT cordless IP phones. This new solution includes the DP730 and DP722, two powerful DECT cordless handsets with high clarity audio and robust mobility features, as well as the DP752, a long-range DECT Base Station that supports outdoor range of up to 400 meters. The DP752, DP730 and DP722 combine to offer a long-range VoIP mobility solution with extraordinary sound quality that is ideal for any business, warehouse, retail store, and residential environment.

"More than ever before, businesses need mobile tools that allow their workers to be productive from anywhere," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "Our new series of DECT IP Phones offers an innovative solution to mobilize any VoIP network with very sophisticated features at an affordable price. They are designed to support the most demanding application requirements with competitive features including industry-leading wireless coverage range, push-to-talk, gesture control, extended battery life, voice video integration with access control systems, and much more. With the new DP730, DP722, and DP752, business can empower their employees with robust mobile communication, collaboration, and operational control capabilities no matter where they are."

DP752 DECT VoIP Base Station features:

Up to 5 of Grandstream's DP series DECT handsets via instant pairing using a dedicated pairing button and supports up to 10 SIP accounts per DECT system

Offers market-leading outdoor range of up to 400 meters with DP730 or up to 350 meters with DP722 and DP720, as well as an indoor range of 50 meters with all handsets

Supports all major voice codecs, including the wideband Opus and G.722, as well as the popular narrow band G.711, G.729A/B, iLBC, etc.

DP730 DECT IP Handset features:

Supports a range of up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoors when used with the DP752 (300 meters outdoors when used with DP750)

2.4 inch (240x320) color LCD with 3 programmable soft keys

Offers 40-hour talk time and 500-hour standby time

Supports up to 10 SIP accounts and 10 lines per handset as well as 3-way conferencing

Dedicated push-to-talk button, built-in proximity and accelerometer sensors for gesture control and alert notification

Video streaming display and seamless 1-touch door control integration with Grandstream's GDS series of Door Cameras.

HD audio on the speakerphone, handset, and headset jack

Supports software and firmware updates over-the-air

DP722 DECT IP Handset features:

Supports a range of up to 350 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoors when used with the DP752 (300 meters outdoors when used with DP750)

1.8 inch (128x160) color LCD with 2 programmable soft keys

Offers 20 hours talk time and 250 hours standby time

Supports up to 10 SIP accounts and 10 lines per handset as well as 3-way conferencing

Push-to-talk via a configurable button

Video streaming display and seamless 1-touch door control integration with Grandstream's GDS series of Door Cameras.

HD audio on the speakerphone, handset, and headset jack

Supports software and firmware updates over-the-air

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the DP752, click here for DP730 and click here for DP722. Product pages include product datasheets, links to technical resources, guides and more.

Pricing and Availability

The DP752 and DP730 are generally available for purchase now, while the DP722 will be available by mid-March, through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels. The suggested retail prices of these devices are $59 USD (DP752), $119 USD (DP730) and $69 USD (DP722).

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

