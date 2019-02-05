SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Inbound Support Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005560/en/

Global Inbound Support Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Buyers are exhibiting a growing preference towards outsourcing a range of support services in their attempts to improve customer service while enhancing focus on their core business. This is creating substantial demand for the inbound support services. The nature of the business of end-user industries such as hotel and healthcare is driving buyers from this sector to leverage helpdesk outsourcing to minimize costs while boosting the productivity and efficiency of helpdesk operations. Despite such projected scopes for growth, the increasing attrition rate will pose as one of the significant procurement challenges for buyers for whom supply assurance is a critical criterion for seamless productivity. Download the Free Sample copy of this Inbound support market intelligence report here!

Telehealth services are gaining prominence in the US, which in turn, is creating a requirement for helpdesk and tech support to cater to online patient consultation. This is accelerating the category spend momentum in the region. The advent of global companies from industries such as apparel, telecommunication, and healthcare in APAC will propel demand for inbound support activities such as inbound sales, customer service, and helpdesk support in the region. The rapid rate of adoption of cloud-based contact centers by buyers in Europe will improve scopes of the category growth in the years to come.

This inbound support procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the market intelligence report on inbound support here!

"Category managers must examine the customer support interactions to identify the critical concerns of customers while using any specific product or service. This offers visibility on the area of improvement based on the queries," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth

This inbound support procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Use of chatbots will lead to significant savings in operational costs

High attrition rate is a significant risk for the category

Buy the full market intelligence report on inbound support here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Inbound support

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the inbound support procurement research report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Construction Professional Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Document Management and Storage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005560/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us