Nasdaq Vilnius decided to continue to apply observation status to AB Vilniaus degtine (VDG1L, ISIN code: LT0000112450) based on the Company's request submitted to Nasdaq Vilnius to remove the shares of AB Vilniaus degtine from the Nasdaq Vilnius Secondary list. The observation status was continued to apply to AB Vilniaus degtine on 18-01-2017 based on the Company's announcement regarding a notification received from its main shareholder Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits owning 97,84% of voting rights in the general meeting of shareholders of AB Vilniaus degtine, that it will implement mandatory acquisition of AB Vilniaus degtine shares. For one ordinary registered share of the Company MBWS offered 0,432 EUR. MBWS demanded that all the remaining shareholders of the Company would sell shares of AB Vilniaus degtine owned by them until 11th of April, 2017 or exercise their right to contest price offered for the shares, according to procedures stated by Article 42 Part 13 of the Law on Securities. If any of the shareholders fail to sell their shares, MBWS shall request that the shares of the Company which were not sold would be recorded to the securities account of MBWS, i.e. that would be made records regarding the transfer of ownership to the shares to MBWS. The observation status was applied to AB Vilniaus degtine on 29-11-2016 based on Company's information that the circular of the Company's shareholder Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has been approved, by which the shareholder is seeking to buy remaining shares of AB Vilniaus degtine. The mandatory tender offer to buy AB Vilniaus degtine shares was executed during the period from 02-12-2016 until 15-12-2016. In the general meeting of shareholders of AB Vilniaus degtine which was convened on 4 November 2016, it was decided to remove the Company's shares from AB Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange Secondary List and to suspend public offer of Company's shares. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.