The Bell-Shaped Curve of Cannabis - CBD Infused Product Users

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- $5.7 BILLION by next year and $22 BILLION by 2022! That is what the market research firm the Brightfield Group projects, in an article published by the BBC. If anyone has ever wondered who, exactly, is actually buying all of these CBD infused products, here's the answer. The numbers say that "based on a survey of 5,000 CBD users that Brightfield conducted this summer, millennials were the first to begin buying CBD products after various states legalized it. There's also a spike in users in their early thirties, but it drops off among people in their early 40s (the Gen X-ers) and then rises again among baby boomers, who are buying tinctures, creams and capsules to use for conditions associated with ageing like arthritis or chronic pain." Bethany Gomez, the Brightfield Group's research director goes on to say that: "There's also a fairly even split between men and women consumers - although Gomez suggests it used to be that more women bought it." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA), Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LBUY).

Cannabidiol, or CBD as it's better known - a naturally occurring extract of the cannabis sativa plant - is now so ubiquitous in the US, you'd be forgiven for thinking there are few places it's not available and few ailments it cannot treat. Users say they take it for everything from muscle aches and anxiety to arthritis, epilepsy and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder… and let's not forget Fido. There's CBD oil for him too - with added bacon flavor.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCQB:MCOA) BREAKING NEWS: Marijuana Company of America, an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART, attended special promotional events for its CBD infused product line during Super Bowl LIII this past weekend. The events included Ray Lewis's "Ray of Hope" Foundation's Gold Jacket for a Purpose event, and a special presentation at the Ice Box Club in Atlanta.

A number of professional athletes, NFL coaches, actors, musicians and other persons of interest attended the events, and were given samples of the Company's hempSMART branded products, including hempSMART Brain and hempSMART Pain Cream.

Some of the notable attendees were Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Andre Reed, Marshawn Lynch, Tyreek Hill, Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens, Candance Parker, Jon Stewart, Andre Reed, Quincy Jones, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, Brandon Marshall, Eddie George, Adrian Peterson, Maroon 5, and the Backstreet Boys.

CEO of MCOA, Donald Steinberg, stated, "Attending the Super Bowl LIII events this past weekend provided a great opportunity for well-known professional athletes and celebrities to discover how amazing and beneficial our products can be for them. MCOA anticipates that the Company will receive added exposure and an increase in brand awareness by exposing well known individuals to our products."

MCOA is looking forward to continue to obtain brand exposure through its involvement at a pre-Oscar event later this month, where the Company expects to give out hempSMART samples to several Hollywood stars. Read this and more news for MCOA at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mcoa/

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCPK: NUGS) On January 30, 2019 the company announced its plan to break ground on a 6-acre canopy cultivation site in Northern California which will be known as The NUGS Farm. Complimentary to this land acquisition, the Company has obtained from the State of California over 20 licenses for cannabis manufacturing, distribution and cultivation.

"Establishing The NUGS Farm and securing these licenses are significant milestones for Cannabis Strategic Ventures. We are proud of what we have accomplished at this stage of the company," commented Simon Yu, CEO, Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "As the cannabis industry expands, and as we work to make cannabis legal on a federal level, Cannabis Strategic Ventures will be in position to touch on all areas of cannabis production."

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) recently announced that it had completed its first transfer of plant cuttings from four of the Company's cannabis strains to Denmark-based Schroll Medical ("Schroll"), as part of the Company's previously announced Strategic Partnership (the "Partnership") with Schroll. The shipment was completed under permits issued by the relevant health authorities, including an export permit from Health Canada, an import permit from the Danish Medicines Agency and a phytosanitary certificate from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"We are pleased to introduce the first four Aphria strains to be produced in Europe, through our strategic alliance with Schroll," said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany, who is overseeing the Partnership on behalf of Aphria and Schroll. "This marks another important milestone for Aphria as we extend our leadership position in the European market, and it gives me joy to be able to say today that we literally have a good thing growing in Europe."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA) recently announced that it has garnered news coverage in prominent cannabis industry news publication Growers Network. A Jan. 28, 2019, article entitled "Interview with Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc." features an interview with Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus discussing the company's many recent accomplishments and the future of the cannabis industry in 2019 and beyond.

"It is an honor to be featured as a thought leader in the industry and I'm glad that I had the opportunity to help share my knowledge about cannabidiol (CBD) with a new audience," Titus said. "We hope that more people will begin to understand the many health and wellness benefits of CBD and support our company as we continue to grow and make tremendous progress in making CBD more readily available worldwide."

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY) recently announced that its quarterly sales rose 68% in the quarter ending December 31, 2018. The increase reflects the revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

"This announcement of record-setting growth follows the Company's major industry moves, including the launch of both the Leafbuyer Wallet and Leafbuyer Loyalty, as well as the acquisition of California-based, order-ahead application Greenlight in the last quarter," said Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer. "Our cannabis dispensary and product customers see the exceptional value in the services we offer, and we will continue to diversify our platforms to more thoroughly serve their needs."

