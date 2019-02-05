sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

310,98 Euro		+5,46
+1,79 %
WKN: 552484 ISIN: US64110L1061 Ticker-Symbol: NFC 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETFLIX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
309,83
309,98
15:09
309,60
310,20
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETFLIX INC
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETFLIX INC310,98+1,79 %