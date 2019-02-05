Lubrizol Introduces Non-Halogen FR Technology - Flame Retardant Performance Without Additives

CLEVELAND, February 5, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the commercial availability of a novel flame retardant product, Hycar NH3069, designed to deliver excellent flame retardant performance without the use of additives or halogenated materials. Based on new, self-crosslinking, non-halogen polymer technology, Hycar NH3069 imparts flame retardancy to cellulosics, making it a powerful protective technology for paper, cotton, rayon, glass and mixed fiber media applications.

In addition to flame retardant benefits, Hycar NH3069 offers excellent mechanical performance and improved clarity compared to particulate-filled coatings. Its inherent thermal stability during processing provides improved color over halogenated polymers. With less additives required, reduced mixing, less chemical inventories and faster clean-up are possible, resulting in higher manufacturing productivity. For filtration applications, Hycar NH3069 provides a lower pressure drop compared to particulate additives.

"This new and unique, halogen-free polymer technology from Lubrizol avoids the need for heavy metals, like antimony trioxide" notes Gary Anderle, marketing manager. "It's a game changer for many applications, and we look forward to exploring its full potential by collaborating with formulators to achieve specific flame retardance needs."

Hycar NH3069 is part of an exciting new platform that will evolve into future flame-retardant products. It can be applied using a broad range of techniques, including knife coatings (J-box), dip and squeeze (padding), foam, gravure, screen printing and rod coating.

Visit lubrizol.com/coatings/products/Hycar-NH3069 (https://www.lubrizol.com/Coatings/Products/Hycar-NH3069) for additional details or to request a sample.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, filtration and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Mike Heil

1 (216) 447-5176

mike.heil@lubrizol.com (mailto:mike.heil@lubrizol.com)

Website: www.lubrizol.com





