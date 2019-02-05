Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - Sego Resources (TSXV: SGZ) has announced assay results from its Phase 2 2018 trenching programme completed December 4, 2018 at its 100% Miner Mountain alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project in British Columbia. The 2,056 hectare project is located near mining friendly Princeton, British Columbia, just 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine, operated by the Copper Mountain Mining company. The claims cover an extensive, well-altered porphyry system containing excellent copper-gold grades, located along the same regional fault as the Copper Mountain mine.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Sego" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_4mpzjban/Sego-Resources-reports-228-copper-with-08-grams-per-tonne-gold-in-samples-from-new-trench-at-Miner-Mountain-BC-

In addition to drilling, Sego excavated 100 meters of trenching during the programme, and exposed a new important zone approximately 500 metres west of the known Cuba Zone. This new zone was originally defined by combined soil and geophysical anomalies. The trenches exposed approximately 40 metres of copper mineralization, including malachite, azurite, and chalcopyrite, with 26 metres of particularly elevated grade.

The Phase 2 2018 drilling and trenching programme was developed as the beginning of a much larger scale exploration programme designed to expand and enhance mineralization at Sego's Miner Mountain Project.

The results of the recent trenching are being utilized by comparing geochemical and geophysical anomalies and alteration strengths on the newly discovered zone to determine future targets property-wide. As a result of this data, several of Sego's known targets have been upgraded to a much higher priority.

This table shows the assay results of contiguous samples taken over two-metre intervals at Trench 103. The two highest assays were 1.63% copper, 0.24 grams per tonne gold and 2.28% copper, 0.8 grams per tonne gold.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO, stated: "The fire assays from the previously announced elevated rock geochemistry are very exciting. The assays reveal 26 metres of an average grade of 0.7% copper, 0.22 grams/tonne gold, including, 18 metres of 0.96% copper, 0.3 grams/tonne gold. We look forward to the further exploration of this zone and our other targets in the 2019 programme."

Diamond drill results on the Phase 2 2018 programme are pending and Sego expects to receive these assays within the next two weeks.

Sego has a 5 year area-based permit to drill and explore the Miner Mountain Project, where the ease of access and limited snowfall has made year-round drilling viable. The company has an excellent working relationship with the local community and First Nations and has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Tradition Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

For more information, please visit www.SegoResources.com, contact J Paul Stevenson, CEO, at 604-682-2933 or toll free at 1-866-683-2933 or email CEO@SegoResources.com. Investor relations is handled by MarketSmart Communications at 604-261-4466 or info@marketsmart.ca

