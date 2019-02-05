Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Orofino Minerals. The company specializes in the sustainable cultivation, processing and export of organic, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid ingredients from Africa.

The company, through its subsidiary and in-country partner, holds the rights to a cannabis license in the Kuba Kingdom in the Democratic Republic of Congo. EXM currently has 10,000 cannabis plants growing on its Kuba plantation and had its first harvest at the end of 2017. Harvested products are, at this stage, dried and stored for subsequent extraction of target ingredients.

In Portugal, EXM is in the process of applying for a license for the establishment of a laboratory for research, a nursery, and a center for processing and distribution. It is in discussions with its university partners to establish its research and lab facilities and confirm Portugal as the trans-shipment point for North America and Europe.

The company has also submitted applications and undertaken negotiations with local governments and partners in several other African countries, in order to obtain licences to permit the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, as well as the processing, transformation and export of cannabinoid ingredients. In Ethiopia, EXM is in its final stage of negotiation with the government for an agro-industrial park, of 10,000 acres encompassing a free trade zone. In addition, the company is in the process of obtaining a license in each of Uganda and Malawi, in partnership with a large local agro producer, to enable the import of cannabis grown at other EXM sites in Africa.

For information on the company's other African projects please refer to the company's listing statement.

The company plans to allocate 2% of the gross revenues from each of its plantations to projects such as clean drinking water, education and sustainable production of food crops to improve living conditions and further the development of local communities.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.EXMceuticals.com, contact John Anderson, Chairman and Director, at 403-870-1562 or email john@exmceuticals.com

