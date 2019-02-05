Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (FSE: 5LA) ("American Lithium" or the "Company") a leading acquisition, exploration and development operator is pleased to report that it has engaged Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc., of Fallon Nevada, to commence drilling on its 630 ha (1,550 acre), TLC lithium claystone project located minutes from the mining centre of Tonopah, Nevada.

The wholly-owned Tonopah Lithium Claystone (TLC) Project is scheduled for 1,600 m (5,000 feet) of 5.5" diameter reverse circulation drill sampling to increase the scope and eventual valuation of this prospective lithium-bearing claystone-rich environment. Previously, twenty-two (22) grab samples were analysed returning grades ranging from 129.5 to 1380 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) with an average grade of 656.5 ppm Li.

Lithium claystone mineralization is found consistently across nearly four (4) square miles of the project and appears to extend in all directions.

and appears to extend in all directions. Preliminary hydrometallurgical testing demonstrates that lithium will effectively leach from the project area claystones with increased extraction quantity and quality relative to immersion times thereby deriving exciting economics and opportunities for highly scalable future commercial extraction scenarios.

The drill program calls for 100m (300 foot) average depths to a maximum of 160m (500 feet) which is projected to penetrate the full lithium claystone potential at depth. A Foremost Explorer 1500 RC Drill, matrix 4-dual tube drill pipe will be utilized for drill operations. All drill pads are located on existing roads in order to minimize environmental impact. A Company-owned Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometer (LIBS) will be utilized to screen assay samples prior to dispatch to the lab.

Mike Kobler, CEO of American Lithium, notes "With this drilling program, we look forward to determining the depth extension of the regional lithium claystone target which we believe holds great promise as this particular mineralization could represent a highly economically advantageous and game-changing extraction opportunity poised to meet the inevitable resurgence and growth of the domestic lithium resource sector in Nevada."

About American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently exploring and developing two projects, the FLV and TLC Projects, in the highly prospective Esmeralda Lithium District in Nevada. These projects, within 48 km (30 miles) of each other, are close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine, and the advancing deposits and resources including Ioneer Inc.'s (formerly Global Geosciences) Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development Corp's Clayton Valley Project.

The technical information within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Collins, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

