NEP Group: NEP The Netherlands Acquires Facility House Broadcast Group

Hilversum, The Netherlands, Feb. 05, 2019announced today that it has acquired Facility House Broadcast Group# # #For more information and/or picture material, please contact NEP: Jochem Haverman, Communication & PR, André van Duinboulevard, 41217 WH Hilversum, Netherlands Tel +31 6 24 54 68 01 / jochem.haverman@nepgroup.comNEP The Netherlands, a division of NEP Group, provides the technology, the people and the knowhow that enables clients to produce the world's biggest live and broadcast events around the globe. The media technology company is world market leader for outsourced production solutions and delivers a variety of products and services for remote and cloud production, studio production, playout, video display, host broadcasting, post-production, media asset management, Digital Media Services and end-to-end OTT solutions. More information: www.nepworldwide.nlFor over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,500+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.