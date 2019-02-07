Wireless Logic Group, Europe's leading IoT connectivity platform provider today announced the acquisition of M2MBlue, a M2M and IoT connectivity specialist with a focus on high-bandwidth applications.

Located in Enschede, Netherlands M2MBlue was founded in 2015, yet has already assembled an impressive suite of connectivity products which include hybrid solutions combining cellular, satellite and land connections to deliver end-to-end secure internet services. Such technology is now being used within the travel sector including river cruisers and ocean liners to cater for the high data needs of passengers. Annual usage levels typically reach hundreds of terabytes per deployment. M2MBlue has also built a growing base of more mainstream IoT connectivity uses including transport logistics, in-vehicle applications and broadcast.

The acquisition by Wireless Logic Group for an undisclosed sum is the group's fifth in just four years. It is the first since Montagu Private Equity invested into the organisation earlier in June 2018. Group revenues for 2019/20 will now be in the region of €100m.

Commenting on the M2MBlue acquisition, Oliver Tucker, Group CEO for Wireless Logic Group said: "Welcoming M2MBlue into the group enables us to significantly strengthen our connectivity solutions offering across Europe and further afield. With a number of significant vertical markets, we hope to capitalise on their experience particularly in the ultra-high data usage space. The team at M2MBlue have achieved amazing results to date, and we will welcome their drive and passion as they join the Wireless Logic family."

For M2MBlue, Christian Westers, CEO and founder said: "Becoming part of a Europe-wide leading provider in Wireless Logic Group is the natural progression for M2MBlue. Collectively we will be able to open new doors and new markets backed by the platforms, infrastructure and commercial might of the group. It is all due to the incredible individuals within M2MBlue that we now find ourselves a member of an increasingly global player in the IoT connectivity world. We look forward to the future."

About Wireless Logic Group

Europe's leading independent M2M (Machine to Machine) and IoT (Internet of Things) platform provider, Wireless Logic Group works with thousands of application providers, systems integrators and enterprises delivering a portfolio of services including management platforms, private network infrastructure and specialist mobile, satellite, fixed line and low power wireless area network (LPWAN) connectivity. All services are supported by a team of multi-disciplined personnel including technology development, consultancy and client management. Connected assets are managed and controlled across a sector-leading single unified platform SIMPro which has been designed and developed to meet the specific needs of M2M and IoT applications.

Continuous investment in technology enables Wireless Logic to provide an increasing suite of value-added products which include specialist mapping and location-based services from Google and HERE, device management platforms, security encryption services and end-to-end managed hardware solutions. The organisation is ISO 9001 Quality Management certified.

Horizontally positioned, Wireless Logic works with hundreds of vertical applications these include asset and vehicle tracking, telematics, metering, security, electronic payment, m-healthcare and a range of enterprise solutions. It now manages over 3.1 million subscriptions utilising local, global and multi-profile/IMSI SIMs, all designed to provide flexible and tailored low and high data usage tariffs for specific applications. The group has strategic partnerships with multiple European mobile network operators which enable a global reach to more than 600 international networks over 60 countries. Wireless Logic's multi-IMSI technology is managed across their own Intelligent Network platform. The breadth of connectivity options gives customers an unrivalled service offering with no other platform provider able to deliver such a broad scope of competitive and strategic communication channels.

Group companies include: SIMService, Denmark IoT solutions services provider; Nucleus Networks mobile hardware solutions; Cloud9 eSIM technologies; Mdex AG, Germany IoT M2M ICT provider; M2MBlue IoT M2M connectivity provider.

Founded in 1999 by CEO Oliver Tucker and Philip Cole, Wireless Logic Group is backed by Montagu Private Equity (www.montagu.com). The organisation's European headquarters are located in Hurley, Berkshire UK with country offices in Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands and Spain

More information: www.wirelesslogic.com & www.m2mblue.com

