Andersen Global is proud to announce a collaboration agreement with Estudio Hernández Ugarelli, a respected legal, tax and business consulting firm based in Lima, Peru. This is the second collaboration agreement in Peru for Andersen Global. Hernández Ugarelli is comprised of four Partners and 12 professionals.

Hernández Ugarelli has established itself as one of the premier tax and legal consulting firms in Peru. Its team of professionals brings decades of legal experience and its specialty in tax law, customs, insurance, banking and finance, infrastructure and transfer pricing. Chambers & Partners has consistently recognized the firm as a tax leader since 2011 and it is ranked in the Transactions Deals Report by Leaders League since 2018 in tax law and transfer pricing.

Cecilia Hernández is a former Arthur Andersen adviser with seven years of experience in the tax field. "I believe our focus on tailored client service principles and expertise sets us apart from the competition," said Cecilia Hernández, Founder and Principal Partner at Hernández Ugarelli. "Some of our core values include partnering with our clients like they are our own family, and providing seamless, best-in-class service while focusing first and foremost on their business, not our own."

"There is a reason Hernández Ugarelli is highly sought after. Cecilia's team brings not only the highest in professional standards, but additional depth and breadth to our expertise and strategy in Latin America. They add another dimension to our tax and legal practice within the region," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has over 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 130 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

