Flexible Heater Market Worth $1,356 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report "Flexible Heater Market by Type (Silicone Rubber, Polyimide, Polyester, Mica), Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Flexible Heater Market is expected to grow from USD 945 million in 2018 to USD 1,356 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The factors such as a wide range of applications and rising demand from several industries are driving the growth of the flexible heater market. Flexible form factor, technological advancements, launch of innovative products, and high adoption of flexible heaters in medical applications are also driving the market toward significant growth.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51373429

"Silicone rubber-based flexible heater market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

The market for silicone rubber-based flexible heaters is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to their flexibility, faster warm-ups, improved heat transfers, and decreased wattage requirements, silicone rubber-based flexible heaters are used in applications such as semiconductor processing; energy processing (in gas dehydration and gas sweetening); kitchen equipment (in fryers, grills, ovens, warming cabinets, and steam tables); packaging; photovoltaic; medical and analytical instrumentation; aircraft; and spacecraft and satellites. The increasing demand for flexible heaters, coupled with the overall growth of various end-user industries, is driving the market.

"Medical industry to provide significant opportunities to flexible heater market players during forecast period"

Flexible heaters are widely used in the medical industry for electric heating elements and sensors, ranging from dimensional and resistance tolerances; low current leakage; and high insulation resistance readings. In the medical industry, these heaters are primarily found in the ultrasonic cleansers, fluid warmers, warming blankets, sterilization trays, blood warmers, temperature therapy equipment, warming blanket cabinets, dialysis machines, patient warming pads, and various other medical equipment. The increasing demand for these heaters in such applications in the medical industry is expected to fuel the market for flexible heaters during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flexible Heater Market"

61 - Tables

57 - Figures

148 - Pages

"APAC holds largest share of flexible heater market"

APAC accounts for the largest share of the flexible heater market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing demand for flexible heaters in various medical equipment, analytical instruments, avionics and defense systems, semiconductor processes, and commercial food equipment is driving the growth of the flexible heater market. The electronics, semiconductor, and automotive are the major industries in APAC, and the market for the medical device and food equipment manufacturing is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this region in the coming years. The economic growth of the region and lower operating costs in countries such as China and India are expected to drive the demand for flexible heaters in APAC. In addition, the growth of the market in APAC is fueled by the manufacturers shifting their production processes to this region due to the raw material availability, cheap workforce, and increasing demand for these heaters.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=51373429

Several major players in the flexible heater market are NIBE Industrier AB (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Omega Engineering (US), Watlow Electric Manufacturing (US), Smiths Group plc (UK), Chromalox (US), Rogers Corporation (US), Minco Products, Inc. (US), Zoppas Industries S.P.A. (Italy), and All Flex Flexible Circuits (US), among others.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Hearth Market by Fuel Type (Wood, Gas, Electricity, and Pellet), Product (Fireplace, Stove, and Insert), Design (Traditional Hearth, and Modern Hearth), Placement, Application, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Underfloor Heating Market by Component (Heating Cables, Heating Mats, Sensor & Thermostat, Heating Pipes, Manifolds), Type (Hydronic Underfloor Heating, Electric Underfloor Heating), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flexible-heater-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com