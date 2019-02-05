Plaid Pantry, a Convenience Store Based in the Pacific Northwest, Adds New Healthy Snacks and Drinks to its Lineup

Customers Can Now Find Protein Bars, Greek Yogurt, Seaweed Snacks and More

LAKE OSWEGO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / The founders of Plaid Pantry, a convenience store chain located in the Pacific Northwest, are pleased to announce the launch of several new featured food products, including brand new healthy snacks and drinks.

To check out the new lineup of healthy snacks and beverages and learn more about the snack and beverage store, please visit https://www.plaidpantry.com/featured-products/.

As a company spokesperson noted, each of the 108 Plaid Pantry stores across the Northwest strives to offer their valued customers quick and efficient customer service. Whether someone is using a Plaid Pantry gas station or coming into the bright and cheery snack store for a tasty beverage or treat, they are proud of their friendly service and speedy service.

The founders also understand that many people are looking for healthier snacks at convenience stores that go beyond the traditional chips and sodas. This inspired them to add their new lineup of healthy snacks to their already impressive inventory of food and beverages.

For example, for those who are looking for a delicious and healthy snack packed with protein, Oregon-based Tillamook Country Smoker Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky is already selling briskly. Another protein snack option that customers can now find at Plaid Pantry is their assortment of organic Clif Bars, including cool mint chocolate and peanut butter banana.

In the 'Healthy and Fresh' department, hungry customers can now find an assortment of Chobani Greek Yogurt in a variety of fruit flavors like peach and blueberry. For those who enjoy seaweed, or have always wanted to give this healthy snack a try, they can now find Annie Chun's Seaweed Snacks at Plaid Pantry convenience stores.

As it turns out, the addition of new and healthy snacks is not the only exciting news to come out of Plaid Pantry in recent weeks. The convenience store also recently launched a brand new website.

'Our new website highlights a fresh selection of featured products, including the brand new healthy snacks and drinks, a fully integrated store locator for all 108 stores, and a new blog to keep you updated on all things Plaid Pantry,' the spokesperson noted.

About Plaid Pantry:

Plaid Pantry is a Portland owned and operated convenience store chain, serving customers in the Pacific Northwest since 1963. Providing quick and accessible snacks and beverages, their people are local, friendly, and familiar, and their products are plentiful and diverse.

Jonathan Polonsky

support@plaidpantry.com

(503) 635-3112

Plaid Pantry

17790 Pilkington Rd.

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

