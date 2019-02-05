Quuppa today announced that through its unique combination of open technology, reliable location accuracy, versatility and low total cost of ownership, its Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is delivering the world's most advanced location positioning technology. The Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is already deployed in organizations around the world, across several vertical markets, including manufacturing, transportation, smart buildings, healthcare, sports, asset tracking and more.

Quuppa last week applauded the Bluetooth Special Interest Group's new direction finding feature for location-based services (LBS) that provides a standardized framework around how devices can determine the direction of a Bluetooth signal. Quuppa CTO and Co-Founder Antti Kainulainen was involved in drafting what has now become the Bluetooth Low Energy Angle of Arrival (BLE AoA) and Bluetooth Low Energy Angle of Departure (BLE AoD) feature of the Bluetooth 5.1 Standard.

Quuppa, however, exceeds the basic requirements of the direction finding feature of the Bluetooth 5.1 standard with advanced algorithms developed over more than 15 years. It delivers a wealth of benefits to end users, including highly precise real-time positioning with reliable accuracy down to 10 cm when the application calls for it, low latency, as well as versatile and open tag interfaces that can be used for both positioning and remote sensing.

"Determining location, especially indoors, is a multifaceted problem that requires considerable expertise and experience," said Fabio Belloni, chief customer officer and co-founder of Quuppa. "There is considerable focus on accuracy and while that tends to grab headlines, it's only one piece of the puzzle. When you discuss precision accuracy, you also need to consider latency and reliability, in all of which Quuppa excels. We have the most comprehensive solution to deliver the best total cost of ownership across a wide variety of use cases."

That breadth of solution and its versatility is what draws in partners to the Quuppa ecosystem. Quuppa partners deliver a wide range of use cases across industries utilizing the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System as the "dot on the map," including asset tracking, collision avoidance, workspace optimization, patient safety, inventory management, and a wealth of other applications-all from a single system.

