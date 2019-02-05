New enhancements include an innovative Learning Management System that streamlines enablement, additional back-end rebates to reward reseller growth across all business segments, and rich incentives for sellers of all partner types and tiers

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management, today announced major enhancements to its North American ProPartner program. As a 100 percent channel company and following the recent announcement of general availability for new cloud data management capabilities as part of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, Veeam is making major investments in its partner ecosystem to reinforce its strong commitment to the success and profitability of its partners.

"Together with our partners, Veeam has experienced unprecedented growth since inception enabled by innovative technology and delivered through the award-winning Veeam ProPartner program," said James Mundle, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Veeam. "As the adoption of cloud-based business models continues to grow, and programs become more complex, the constant is that we always keep the customer experience across all segments as our top priority, delivering the best products, solutions, and services in a way they can consume them better and more efficiently than any other technology company."

Key enhancements to the Veeam Partner Program include:

Veeam IQ: Veeam has launched a new comprehensive partner-facing training platform to streamline partner enablement. Formally known as Veeam University, this new Learning Management System (LMS) is an online resource that supports partner education, fostering increased efficiency and greater profitability. Now with multi-language support and increased learner engagement, partners can easily access demos, product and solution training, program and selling education, training courses, and preparation tools for Veeam certifications including Veeam Technical Sales Professional (VMTSP) and Veeam Sales Professional (VMSP). This modern and intuitive learning platform enables partners to move at their own pace, putting the partner in control of their progress and certification compliance.

Veeam has launched a new comprehensive partner-facing training platform to streamline partner enablement. Formally known as Veeam University, this new Learning Management System (LMS) is an online resource that supports partner education, fostering increased efficiency and greater profitability. Now with multi-language support and increased learner engagement, partners can easily access demos, product and solution training, program and selling education, training courses, and preparation tools for Veeam certifications including Technical Sales Professional (VMTSP) and Sales Professional (VMSP). This modern and intuitive learning platform enables partners to move at their own pace, putting the partner in control of their progress and certification compliance. Additional and Significant Marketing Investments : Veeam is committing to increased marketing investments in both partner-facing marketing and support for Focus regional partners, National partners and Corporate Resellers. Veeam has launched a new Marketing Concierge service a dedicated marketing consultant group available to collaborate with partners to build multi-touch campaigns that focus on digital marketing tactics. Working closely with eligible Veeam partners, a Virtual Marketing Manager (vMM) will guide the partner though the entire campaign process, designating effective campaign materials, customizing content, building social media initiatives, recommending best practices, building campaign components, and managing leads from the Veeam MarketReach platform (Veeam's email campaign and lead tracking tool for partners) post-campaign. With this Platform, partners can create, execute and track their own Veeam campaigns, including banner creation, co-branding marketing materials, event-in-a-box projects, etc.

: Veeam is committing to increased marketing investments in both partner-facing marketing and support for Focus regional partners, National partners and Corporate Resellers. Veeam has launched a new Marketing Concierge service a dedicated marketing consultant group available to collaborate with partners to build multi-touch campaigns that focus on digital marketing tactics. Working closely with eligible Veeam partners, a Virtual Marketing Manager (vMM) will guide the partner though the entire campaign process, designating effective campaign materials, customizing content, building social media initiatives, recommending best practices, building campaign components, and managing leads from the Veeam MarketReach platform (Veeam's email campaign and lead tracking tool for partners) post-campaign. With this Platform, partners can create, execute and track their own Veeam campaigns, including banner creation, co-branding marketing materials, event-in-a-box projects, etc. Accelerated Growth Rebates for Gold and Platinum Partners: Veeam is now rewarding partners who not only make their assigned revenue targets, but those who overachieve on a quarterly or annual basis. Value incentive rebates now with accelerators as well as opportunities for additional back-end rebates present even more earning potential for partners.

Veeam is now rewarding partners who not only make their assigned revenue targets, but those who overachieve on a quarterly or annual basis. Value incentive rebates now with accelerators as well as opportunities for additional back-end rebates present even more earning potential for partners. New Partner Perks and Incentives: Veeam Partner Perks rewards sales, marketing and technical roles at partner organizations. Veeam understands that a "closed deal" is the result of more than just a sales function. This program leverages the behaviors and actions of the partner with valuable rewards, whether it's selling into the SMB space, co-selling with an alliance, taking a certification, completing a POC, or running a competitive campaign; Veeam recognizes every contributing role of the process.

"Our industry continues to evolve; we understand that we must too evolve our partner program to ensure we are providing all of the tools and offering the highest support to ensure our partners are successful and maximizing every opportunity," continued Mundle. "When they are successful, we are all successful. The new investments, resources, programs and tools Veeam is putting in place will help our partners to achieve greater profitability and enable success across all business segments. With the strength of our partner program and momentum, we will continue our history of innovation and leadership in the backup and data management industry."

For more information, current Veeam ProPartners can access new program resources at https://propartner.veeam.com.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019, the world's premier event for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 20 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

Supporting Quotes:

"As a Veeam National Partner, the Veeam Champion Program supports our team as we drive growth for our customers. The program platform is easy to use and allows us to quickly get up and running with the expertise to support Veeam products. We've had several account executives involved with the program since 2017, ensuring we provide the best data management software options to our customers." Mike Houghton, Chief Sales Officer at Logicalis, a Veeam Platinum ProPartner Gold Veeam Cloud & Services Provider (VCSP)

"The Veeam ProPartner Program provides the tools, resources, and support enabling us to drive our Veeam solutions and services to our customers and increase our profitability year after year. The new enhancements directly impact our bottom line offering us even more resources to maximize our routes to market and reach our entire customer base, from our smallest customers to our larger, more established enterprise clients." Steve Lankard, VP Principal Infrastructure Solutions at CBTS, a Veeam Platinum ProPartner and Platinum Veeam Cloud Services Provider (VCSP)

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Availability of data. With more than 330,000 customers worldwide, including 82 percent of the Fortune 500 and 66 percent of the Global 2000, Veeam's customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. As a 100 percent channel company, the Veeam global ecosystem includes ProPartners, Veeam Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs) and Cisco, HPE, Lenovo and NetApp as exclusive resellers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005670/en/

Contacts:

Veeam Software Public Relations Manager, Corporate Americas

Heidi Monroe Kroft, 614-339-8200 x8309