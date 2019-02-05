Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report 05-Feb-2019 / 18:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal publishes 2018 Annual Report PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at: http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports/index.phtml [1] For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com Severstal's financial communications agent - Hudson Sandler Andrew Leach / Emily Dillon T: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [2] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 7380 EQS News ID: 772743 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cc9e6e458392b444513ed83935a36ddf&application_id=772743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b15f91445f21bf7bba524c68c1bddc7&application_id=772743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 05, 2019 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)