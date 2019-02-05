Targetbase Announces Stacey Crumbley as President

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / Targetbase is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacey Crumbley from Chief Client Officer to President. Crumbley has been with Targetbase for almost 25 years and has played an instrumental role in the growth of the company.

In her position as President, Crumbley will work directly with Mark Wright, CEO of Targetbase, to manage operations, focus on strategic partnerships with current clients and explore business opportunities.

Targetbase President, Stacey Crumbley

Crumbley has worked with a portfolio of clients including American Honda, Galderma, Southwest Airlines, Michaels Arts and Crafts Store, Albertson's, Warner Welcome, AT&T, Dr. Pepper/7-UP and Shopko.

'I look forward to sharing my passion for creating strategic solutions that are grounded in intelligence and generated from our clients' greatest assets: customer data and insights,' Crumbley said. 'Targetbase has a team of amazing individuals whose shared goal is driving results for our clients. This new role provides me the opportunity to work more closely with all of our clients and the gifted, multi-faceted talent that resides within Targetbase. Together, our focus is driving measurable outcomes for all of our current and future clients.'

Crumbley has the ability to guide and manage large-scale, multi-faceted engagements. Her experience lies in business building via strategically focused customer acquisition, retention, and maximization of solutions. She has expertise in leveraging appropriate combinations of technology, analytics, creative and strategy in the delivery of impactful programs, campaigns and other consumer engagement agency initiatives.

Crumbley has made long-lasting relationships with many clients, including Chuck Kendig, Assistant Vice President of Automotive Operations at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

'When I think of Stacey Crumbley and Targetbase, I think of partnership,' Kendig said. 'Long-term partnerships happen when both parties share core values and corporate DNA. For 23 years, Stacey and the team at Targetbase served as an extension of our team and a large driver in Honda's growth and success. At Honda, one of our aspirations is to be a company that "society wants to exist' and that people can't imagine life without. In the sphere of partners, I would say that Stacey and Targetbase hold that status with Honda.'

Bryan Fogg, Senior Vice President, Consumer Insights and Analytics at PVH Corp., also explains his memorable experience working with Crumbley.

"Stacey is a strategic and thoughtful visionary that, with the support of a talented team, ensures actionable details receive the proper attention, while never wavering in her focus on the larger goal,' Fogg said. 'Stacey is tireless in her devotion to clients and analytical in her solution-creation. It has been a profitable pleasure to work with the team under Stacey's leadership, and I look forward to doing so again."

During her time at Targetbase, Crumbley has been recognized for many outstanding achievements. She has also been a key part of enriching the client relationships. Crumbley is a proven leader with a track record of establishing a clear and compelling vision for a client's business. She is able to incorporate input from a variety of constituencies, make decisions, and build consensus.

Crumbley truly understands the business of CRM, the strength in first and third-party data and has a heart for Targetbase, its clients and its employees.

About Targetbase

As a data-driven, strategic communications agency, we believe our clients become stronger when they leverage the wealth of information consumers provide every day. At Targetbase, we integrate technology, analytics, creative, and strategy to create a better consumer experience, which improves consumer engagement and drives a more profitable outcome for clients. Our agency is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group. For more information, visit www.targetbase.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding, and research.

Contact for information or questions about Targetbase:

Taylor Mullan

972-506-3799

taylor.mullan@targetbase.com

SOURCE: Targetbase

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534433/Targetbase-Announces-Stacey-Crumbley-as-President