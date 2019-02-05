BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, February 5
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
6 February 2018
