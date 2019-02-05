sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.02.2019 | 17:22
PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 5

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do


6 February 2018

Sarah Beynsberger

Director | BlackRock | Closed End Funds

Phone: +44 207 743 2639 | Mobile: +44 771 255 6484


© 2019 PR Newswire