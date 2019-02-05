Regulatory News:

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), has been awarded the concession contract to manage 8 new food and beverage outlets at Alicante International Airport, the fifth largest airport in terms of passenger traffic in Spain. This reinforces Areas position as leading caterer in this airport (a position it has held since 2010), as well as its overall presence in major Spanish airports

Areas' offer designed for Alicante International Airport illustrates the savoir-faire that has underpinned the Group's success in the 13 countries it operates in concession catering. This model is based on a high-quality offering with innovative and modern concepts that comply with downtown catering codes and which are tailored to travelers' tastes. Guests may choose from an extensive range of catering concepts; prestigious international brands including Starbucks, Lavazza,Subway, Carlsberg and Exki, as well as national brands such as Santa Gloria which is already established in the main Spanish airports, and highly successful own brands such as Deli&Cia with an enlarged line of products and a new, updated look. Areas will also open the first-ever airport Tagliatella restaurant, the gold standard of Italian cuisine in Spain.

Present in 20 Spanish airports with close to 240 points of sale, Areas has consolidated its position at Alicante International Airport, and strengthened its presence in the five most highly frequented airports in terms of passenger flows in Spain: Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport, where Areas is the leading food and beverage operator with 50 points of sale and 26 brands; Barcelona-El Prat Airport, where it is the leading commercial operator with 29 sales outlets; Palma de Mallorca Airport, where it manages 70% of the commercial offer; and Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, where it was recently awarded the concession contract for 7 new points of sale, in addition to the 2 it already manages.

According to Oscar Vela, CEO of Areas worldwide, "this new success makes Areas the leading commercial operator in an airport that offers excellent growth prospects, and strengthens our position as leader in the airports sector in Spain. Winning this concession contract is the fruit of an ambitious strategy, the purpose of which is to provide the greatest comfort and culinary experience to more than 340 million passengers that frequent our 2,100 outlets across the world.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1,832 billion in revenue in 2017/2018. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 340 million customers each year in 2,100 restaurants and points of sale in 13 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 50 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers' needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For more information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas @Areas_FR @Areas_ES Instagram: @areas.es

