Award-winning cable and high-speed internet provider now offers customers access to crystal-clear pictures with seven new 4K channels from the North American SES Ultra HD Platform

RCN, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, has announced its commercial launch of Ultra HD services through a partnership with SES, the world's leading satellite operator. RCN is featuring seven dedicated 4K channels from the North American SES Ultra HD Platform, which will be available on RCN's Signature TV channel tier for new and existing customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005606/en/

RCN Launches New Ultra HD 4K Channels with SES (Photo: Business Wire)

RCN's initial 4K launch will feature a broad range of Ultra HD channels, including Insight TV, Travelxp 4K, The Country Network, NASA TV UHD, C4K360, NatureVision TV, and UHD1, as well as special 4K live events coverage. To provide this selection, RCN is leveraging the content and reach of the SES Ultra HD platform, the world's largest single source of linear 4K programming. The SES Ultra HD Platform, supplying the linear 4K channels, will deliver the content over its satellite fleet, which has 100% cable penetration over the United States. The content is delivered seamlessly to subscribers without buffering or network congestion as can be the case with OTT 4K.

The new 4K channels will be offered in conjunction with RCN's 4K-enabled set top boxes and Advanced TiVo Experience and voice remote. To receive the new 4K channels, customers must subscribe to RCN Signature Digital TV and have a 4K TV and 4K set-top box, along with Internet service. In addition to the new 4K programming, RCN customers can utilize 4K technology through streaming apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBOGO and more all easily accessible with RCN's set top boxes and voice remote.

RCN's network delivers ultra-high-speed internet, Netflix, Hulu and HBOGO on TiVo, personalized video options and more all accompanied by the very best customer service and the availability of internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit. RCN is a three-time winner of PCMag's "Readers' Choice Award for Best ISP" due to its high ratings in satisfaction, reliability and technical support. In 2018, RCN was ranked fastest ISP in the Northeast.

"With the addition of seven new 4K channels, RCN has become the premier destination for 4K content. Not only will customers enjoy a crystal-clear picture for sports, shows and movies, but also will be able to use the 4K technology with their favorite streaming apps providing a seamless user experience," said Chris Fenger, COO of RCN. "RCN will continue to ensure that we offer new and innovative technology, and with 4K, we deliver an enhanced viewing experience to our customers."

"SES is thrilled to play a pivotal role in RCN's 4K services launch to millions of customers from Chicago and Philadelphia to Boston and Washington, DC," said Steve Corda, Vice President of Media Platforms for SES in North America. "Our SES Ultra HD platform represents the world's largest source of 4K linear content and live events coverage, enabling RCN to offer an immersive television viewing experience like no other."

About SES

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About RCN

RCN Telecom Services, LLC www.rcn.com and www.rcn.com/business) provides industry-leading high-speed internet, all-digital TV and phone services for residential, small/medium and Enterprise business customers. PC Magazine's Readers' Choice Award named RCN one of the winners for best ISPs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 RCN was rated highest in overall satisfaction. RCN is YouTube HD Verified, earning the company the highest-ranking that Google offers. RCN is also a Netflix Open Connect partner, placing in the Top rankings on the Netflix USA ISP Speed Index in the markets RCN serves. RCN's affordably priced advanced digital services are delivered through its proprietary, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service. RCN's primary service areas include Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Philadelphia (Delaware County) and Washington, DC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005606/en/

Contacts:

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications PR

Tel. +352 710 725 500

Markus.Payer@ses.com

Media contact:

Jackie Fraser

Matter Communications

rcn@matternow.com

978.358.5840