Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holding(s) in Company 05-Feb-2019 / 17:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the M&G Credit Income underlying issuer of existing Investment Trust plc shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): Placing of New Ordinary X Shares 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Prudential plc group of companies City and country of registered London, United Kingdom office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold 04/02/2019 was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer notified 05/02/2019 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting Total of Total number of rights rights both in voting rights of attached to through % (8.A + issuer shares financial 8.B) (total of instruments 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting 25.05% 0.00% 25.05% 125,000,001 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) ORD GBP0.01 31,315,105 25.05% GB00BFYYL325 SUBTOTAL 8. 31,315,105 25.05% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Period acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of date Conversion of voting financ Period voting rights ial rights instru settlement ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financia notifiable l threshold instrume nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Prudential 25.05% 0.00% 25.05% plc (Parent Company) M&G 25.05% 0.00% 25.05% Prudential Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc) M&G Group 25.05% 0.00% 25.05% Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Prudential Limited) M&G Limited 25.05% 0.00% 25.05% (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) M&G 25.05% 0.00% 25.05% Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which the N/A voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 5 February 2019 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7382 EQS News ID: 772779 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2019 11:33 ET (16:33 GMT)