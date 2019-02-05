sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,29 Euro		+0,04
+1,78 %
WKN: A2DTUQ ISIN: AU000000AD88 Ticker-Symbol: AG5 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,39
2,53
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED2,29+1,78 %