Denver, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR"), a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector announces it will have its upcoming "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)" device showcased by its manufacturing and strategic partner Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon USA at this week's Medical Design & Manufacturing West (MD&M) in Anaheim, CA. MD&M West is known as the largest and most comprehensive yearly medical technology and manufacturing expo and conference in North America. CVR has partnered with CVI for the manufacturing, supply chain management, logistics, white glove delivery to end user, telephone tech support, and on-site service for the CSS; providing key advantages when CVR scales to meet potential global demand.

From February 5-7, over 19,000 members of the global medical care and manufacturing community will gather at MD&M West to learn about and exhibit the latest in cutting-edge advancements. With Canon's presence as a recognized leader in imaging technology, CVR will have the opportunity to gain invaluable exposure and credibility within the industry. Canon's showcase of the CSS will highlight the unique, customized manufacturing of the device, as well as logistics and product support needs. The manufacturing partnership between CVR Medical and Canon, announced in 2017, established the production means through which the CSS will be launched.

CVR Chief Executive Officer Peter Bakema states, "We are excited to have the CSS displayed at MD&D West with our incredible partners at Canon. Consumers across the world resonate with their brand as one that creates user-friendly, reliable, high-quality products. Combined with our industry-disrupting, noninvasive diagnostic technology, we expect to stand out on this stage and continue building momentum toward the CSS market launch."

Visit Canon at MD&M West, booth #3901, to learn more about the CSS and discuss future opportunities.

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). The CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR is currently in clinical trials at several research institutions and has submitted its CSS device to the FDA as a De Novo application. CVR is led by an experienced and proven team of professionals with extensive healthcare, medical device, international expansion, regulatory and sales experience. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com.

