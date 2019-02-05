The "Future of the Hungarian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Hungary defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Hungary defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Hungary defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Hungary defense industry

Highlights

The Hungarian defense budget stands at US$1.7 billion in 2018 and registered a CAGR of 8.11% during 2014-2018.

The ongoing modernization of the country's armed forces to meet NATO standards, along with its participation in international peacekeeping missions, drove Hungary's defense expenditure during the historic period.

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Hungarian defense budget to record a CAGR of 16.31% over the forecast period

3.2.2. The country's modernization efforts, to meet NATO standards, and its participation in peacekeeping missions will support defense expenditure

3.2.3. The defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Procurement of advanced equipment to drive capital expenditure allocation during the forecast period

3.3.2. Hungarian Defense Capital expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.44% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase during the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Investment in the protection of infrastructure and cyber security are expected to drive the Hungarian homeland security market

3.4.2. Hungary falls under some risk category on the Terrorism Index

3.4.3. Hungary faces some risk by acts of terrorism

3.4.4. Hungary has a terrorism index score of 0.8

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Hungarian defense budget expected to register rapid growth over the period 2019-2023

3.5.2. Hungarian defense expenditure is relatively small when compared to the leading defense spenders

3.5.3. Hungary spent about 1.1% of its GDP on defense in 2018

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) Projections over 2018-2023

3.6.2. Multi-role aircraft

3.6.3. Airborne C4ISR

3.6.4. Combat Aircraft Engines

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Limitations of the domestic defense industry to encourage arms imports

4.1.2. Defense imports are forecast to grow during the forecast period

4.1.3. Sweden continues to be the major arms supplier to Hungary

4.1.4. Aircraft and Missiles dominates Hungarian defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Defense exports are forecast to grow during the forecast period

4.2.2. Hungary supplies most of its defense equipment to Ethiopia

4.2.3. Arms exports likely to increase over the forecast period

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Offset policy mandates suppliers invest a minimum of 100% of the contract value into the Hungarian economy

6.1.2. Hungary allows 100% foreign direct investment with the exception of designated 'strategic' holdings in some defense-related industries

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budget Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Foreign OEMs enter the market through the Government to Government deals

6.2.4. EDA promotes defense procurements within the EU

6.3. Key Challenges

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.2. Key Domestic Companies

7.2.1. Danube Aircraft Company: Overview

7.2.2. Danube Aircraft Company: Services

7.2.3. Danube Aircraft Company: Recent Contract Wins

7.3. Key Foreign Companies

7.3.1. SAAB Overview

7.3.2. SAAB Major Products and Services

7.3.3. SAAB recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.4. SAAB alliances

7.3.5. SAAB recent contract wins

7.3.6. SAAB Financial Analysis

7.3.7. MBDA overview

7.3.8. MBDA Product Focus

7.3.9. MBDA recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.10. MBDA Alliances

7.3.11. MBDA Recent Contract Wins

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

