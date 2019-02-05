Placing Humans at the Heart of the Factory of the Future to Achieve Operational Excellence

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, will exhibit at Manufacturing World Japan 2019, in Tokyo, February 6th to 8th. ESI will showcase its Virtual Reality solution for manufacturers to validate assembly and maintenance processes well ahead of production, to minimize design errors, reduce risks, and successfully scale up production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005945/en/

Process engineers at FCA LATAM simulate human interactions with ESI IC.IDO to optimize assembly processes and maximize productivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

The digital transformation is profoundly reshaping the manufacturing industry, from product development to process engineering, structuring the factory environment and planning maintenance procedures. The implementation of digital innovations such as connected objects, robots/ cobots and Augmented Reality (AR) is bringing new value to the factory floor, along with sizable opportunities to maximize product quality and productivity. For engineering teams this often translates into new layers of complexity, creating potential inefficiencies that can impact product assembly, disassembly and maintenance. When these operations involve human interactions, new technologies can be a particular source of operational uncertainty that needs to be mitigated to assure successful production ramp-up and to achieve production targets.

To answer new challenges growing at the heart of the Factory of the Future, ESI has fostered a unique and powerful Virtual Reality solution; one that enables manufacturers to evaluate ahead of time the interaction of people with products and processes. "Virtual Reality represents a technology of the future that will have an impact on the efficiency of our developments. The factory of the future is already here," commentsNicolas Lepape, Virtual Augmented Reality R&T Project Manager, Safran Nacelles.

Boasting real-time and real-scale capabilities powered by realistic physics, ESI's solution is the established leader in Virtual Reality for the industrial world. At Safran Nacelles, for example, manufacturing process engineers use IC.IDO to experience their process designs without building full-sized prototypes. In the automotive industry, Fiat Chrysler Automotive Latin America uses the solution to analyze assemblies at different workstations throughout the general assembly production line. They test the real conditions of the product within the process, without investing in physical tooling or a pre-production vehicle. IC.IDO allows them to address ergonomics, to gain visibility in hard-to-see locations, to learn how to access hard-to-reach places, and to validate assembly devices, transfer systems, and installation processes.

Using ESI IC.IDO as early as possible, manufacturing companies can experience, validate and communicate the production process risks across the requirements of multi-disciplinary teams. By doing so, they can reduce risk and inefficiency to reach cost, quality and safety targets while scaling up production to successfully meet customer demand in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

At Manufacturing World Japan 2019, ESI will be located in the 3D & Virtual Reality Expo. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of ESI IC.IDO running on Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) and powered by finger tracking.

ESI teams look forward to meeting you on booth West 2-73.

For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

http://www.esi-group.com/linkedin

https://www.facebook.com/ESIgroup

https://twitter.com/ESIgroup

https://plus.google.com/106423981342210270204

https://www.youtube.com/user/esigroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005945/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group Media Relations

Global

Celine Gallerne

+33 1 41 73 58 46

Asia

Nozomi Suzuki

+81 353313832