Continent 8 and Playtech Strengthen 20-year Partnership with New Global Agreement

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE 2019 -- Mutual growth through partnership is being celebrated by Continent 8 Technologies and Playtech this week following the signing of a global partnership agreement at the industry's annual ICE exhibition in London.

This agreement builds on a highly successful relationship spanning over 20 years in which the companies have partnered to spearhead global expansion initiatives and collaborated to deliver world-class infrastructure and software solutions into global regulated markets.

Signed today at ICE London 2019 by Mor Weizer, CEO/Executive Director of Playtech and Michael Tobin, CEO and co-Founder of Continent 8, the multi-year agreement continues the 20-year partnership between the global leaders and delivers a platform for further expansion into emerging markets in 2019 across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

As the industry continues to develop and react to global regulatory developments, it has become more important than ever to provide a flexible, compliant and innovative platform which can provide agility yet remain focused on the best player experience. Both of these industry-founding companies working in partnership is a significant step toward this goal.

To support the industry, the partnership will see an increasing number of mutual customers and operators benefitting from an integrated solution designed specifically for iGaming. In recent years too, Continent 8 has supported Playtech's acquisition campaign by ensuring that technology alignment and integration is simplified to ease transition and integration activities.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data-driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries.

Mor Weizer, CEO Playtech plc commented, "The partnership with Continent 8 Technologies has been central to our distribution strategy in emerging and newly regulating markets across Europe and the Americas. Playtech is renowned for its robust, reliable and industry leading technology and in our strategic partnerships we require that same commitment to the highest standards in the industry, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Continent 8 to achieve this."

Michael Tobin, CEO, Continent 8 Technologies, sharing his insights about the new agreement with Playtech, said, "We are extremely proud of the strong partnership that has grown between Playtech and C8 over the last 20 years, and we look forward to serving them through their global expansion."

Playtech is the world's leading technology company in regulated markets. Traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market, Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data-driven gambling products and services across the retail and online value chain. For more information visit www.playtech.com.

Continent 8 is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global network solutions provider that connects, manages, and secures the world's most valuable information. Its advanced data centres and high-quality networks support critical online operations in both private and public-sector organisations in over 40 locations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For more information visit www.continent8.com.