Siu Lui Shirley Choi Releases Educational App for Children

Award winning composer Siu Lui Shirley Choi takes pride in her efforts to educate children through music. Having founded the innovative multimedia company - Happy Diamond Music Studio, she claims it is imperative that today's youth understand the importance of reducing their ecological footprint.

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / Siu Lui Shirley Choi is pleased to announce the launch of her educational app, Gulangyu: The Musical Rescue. In an effort to educate children of the planet's fragility and the importance of environmental sustainability, The Musical Rescue highlights real world issues in an easy to understand series of adventures.

The episode begins on - Gulangyu; a UNESCO heritage site and pedestrian-only island located off the coast of south-eastern China. The heroine of the narrative, Xiao Rui discovers her home is in danger and is led through a series of adventures in an attempt to save not only her homeland, but the world from global warming.

Siu Lui Shirley Choi states that the app aims to inform and motivate youth to fight back against factors negatively affecting the Earth's climate while providing effective solutions to prevent further damage.

Xiao Rui is accompanied by a friendly baby dragon by the name of Henry, Earth fairy - Riyanshi, and a multilingual parrot Called Na Na. Children fly alongside Xiao Rui and venture to places such as the Amazon rainforest to witness the impact of deforestation. Through the use of story-book style animation, children are introduced to a wide range of characters, landscapes, sing-alongs, and illustrations which make for a fun filled learning experience.

The musical rescue is a fun and captivating learning experience and is available for iOS and Google Play and includes both English and Chinese languages with subtitles for both making it an excellent resource for learning a new language. All Happy Diamond's apps are free to download.

About Happy Diamond Music Studio

Fun and Educational Entertainment through the Power of Music

Siu Lui Shirley Choi is an award-winning composer, songwriter, and children's book author. She is also the CEO and Founder of Happy Diamond Music - a multimedia company founded in 2005, which specializes in creating educational content and stories for young children. Her apps focus on teaching today's youth about conservatism, and the importance of maintaining the Earth's natural resources. Her music and educational content are also valuable tools for both parents and teachers and are based on the fundamental concepts of love, faith, friendship, and courage.

For more information on Happy Diamond Music Studio and Siu Lui Shirley Choi's professional endeavors please visit https://happydiamondmusic.com/

