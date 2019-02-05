Investor Information

Zurich, February 5, 2019; 10:00 p.m. CET

Sunrise announcement re media reports around UPC Schweiz

Sunrise Communications Group AG ("Sunrise") notes recent media and market speculation regarding a potential transaction with Swiss cable operator UPC Schweiz GmbH ("UPC Schweiz"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global").

Sunrise confirms it is in discussions with Liberty Global regarding a possible acquisition of UPC Schweiz.

Sunrise will only pursue a transaction that is strategically compelling and demonstrably value creative for its shareholders. In the event of a transaction, Sunrise is committed to a prudent capital structure and will retain its existing progressive shareholder distribution policy.

There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms or timing of any transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Uwe Schiller

Investor Relations

P.O. Box

CH-8050 Zürich

investor.relations@sunrise.net

http://www.sunrise.ch/ir (http://www.sunrise.ch/ir)

Phone: +41 58 777 96 86

SRCG / Valor 02672912