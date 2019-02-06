NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has revamped the platform of and strengthened the global development environment for its Obbligato series of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software products used to consolidate management of technical information, such as drawing, specifications and parts lists (BOM), in order to support enterprises in transforming their business models. Sales of this latest version of NEC's Obbligato PLM software are scheduled to begin today.Thanks to the advantages of business functions supporting monozukuri--a manufacturing style unique to Japan--based on NEC's own implementation of the series and the BOM/BOP solutions promoting the linkage of design and production information which is essential in monozukuri, the Obbligato series of PLM software has been introduced by more than 900 companies and currently enjoys the top share in Japan.This revamping of the Obbligato platform has significantly enhanced ease of use, creation, and connection in global environments, as well as improved development efficiency by approximately 30% through the realization of user interface improvement, linkage with social media platforms, and the expansion of extension tools. As a result, Obbligato will be able to flexibly and promptly support enterprises in transforming their business models as an engineering platform for assisting companies and sales partners in expanding global business and creating ecosystems.Moreover, to bolster global sales and support systems, NEC plans to launch a sales partner program in April of this year as well as to develop a support system enabling round-the-clock response to inquiries in English going forward.NEC remains focused on the Social Solutions business and will continue leveraging its advanced ICT technologies to provide and promote the sale of solutions contributing to the transformation of global manufacturing infrastructure and processes.