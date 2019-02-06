Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2019) - Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (CSE: RIN) (OTC Pink: RSCZF) (FSE: L6V1) (the "Company" or "Resinco") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed pioneer and trailblazer of modern immunology, Sir Marc Feldmann, to its Advisory Board after fully acquiring his company, ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp, a medical cannabis company developing innovative, first-in-class therapies to repair vital organs and stem cells by combining cannabinoids and an endogenous trigger of repair.

Sir Marc Feldmann, whose research breakthrough on inflammation led to the creation of some of the world's top-selling drugs like Humira and Remicade, is embracing medical marijuana, through co-founding ReFormation Pharmaceuticals with Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal. Specifically, ReFormation Pharmaceuticals has identified a molecule (HMGB1) that primes the body's own stem cells to accelerate repair and regeneration following acute or chronic injury.

"As medical marijuana regulations ease, Feldmann is paving the way for a new class of cannabis derived-drugs to treat pain and other conditions. His background and expertise will be valuable as we accelerate growth in the medical marijuana pharmaceutical space and capitalize on the industry's evolution," says Alex Somjen, President & CEO of Resinco.

"I am pleased to chair Resinco's Advisory Board and work with the team to advance the Second Generation of the Medical cannabis industry," said Sir Marc Feldmann, Chairman and Founder of ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. "Through rigorous clinical trials using FDA approved practices, we intend to accelerate ReFormation's development of cannabis treatments triggering stem cell repair, where the medical benefits are based on hard science and government regulation."

About Resinco Capital Partners

Resinco Capital Partners is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining significant positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Website: www.resincocp.com

About ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp

ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp is a medical cannabis pharmaceutical Company headquartered in Toronto, ON, with its Research and Development team at the University of Oxford. The Company is focused on an innovative approach to repair vital organs by combining cannabinoids and an endogenous trigger of repair (HMGB1). ReFormation is based on disruptive technology which will deliver a first in-class therapeutic. The Company has identified a molecule that primes the body's own stem cells from a diverse range of tissues to accelerate repair and regeneration following acute or chronic injury. The Company's research pipeline will deliver further IP based on composition of matter and has a comprehensive work package of testing in animal models of diseases where no comparative treatment exists. ReFormation Pharmaceuticals is led by world class scientist, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal, of the University of Oxford.

Website: https://www.reformationpharma.com/

