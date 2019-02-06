High 5 Games Inks Significant Game Commitment with Mr Green Ltd.

High 5 Games continues to expand their presence in Europe and the United Kingdom through a new partnership with Tier 1 gaming operator Mr Green Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 20 H5G hit slots will be rolled out including proven winners Secrets of the Forest, All That Cash, Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Thunder Buffalo, and Valkyrie Queen. Mr Green plans to make these games available in all regulated markets. Powered by High 5 VAULT, this highly optimized HTML5 pipeline will provide a consistent batch of highly engaging games to Mr Green's first class operating platform.

"What sets High 5 Games apart from other content providers is quality and quantity. Our library is filled with hits from our 20 years of land-based experience and we are happy to bring them to the Real Money Gaming market through premium partnerships," says Anthony Singer, Founder and CEO of High 5 Games LLC.

Jacqui Gatt, Head of Gaming at Mr Green Ltd added, "We continue to strengthen and diversify our portfolio with the launch of top performing content from High 5 Games. We believe that the social element and land-based presence of the games will prove successful in our core markets. Further, the games are highly entertaining and engaging which complement the Mr Green brand."

High 5 Games continues to actively develop opportunities and to work with governing bodies throughout Europe and the United States, as well as to continue its aim of content distribution for all regulated territories from its' global headquarters at 1 World Trade Center in New York.

For further information about High 5 Games' B2B offerings, please contact BD@H5G.com.

About High 5 Games

Developing for the land-based, online, social, and mobile markets, High 5 Games has created hundreds of games that are played on six continents and in more than 150 countries. High 5 Games operates High 5 Casino, the premier destination for the most robust slot content library in the casino category with nearly 17 million players worldwide, as well as several niche social casino apps. The company's premiere remote game server, High 5 VAULT, integrates with online casinos around the world and features a selection of the company's top brands for real money play. High 5 Games is aimed at becoming the world leader in casino content production and distribution and has offices in New York City, New Jersey, Kansas City, and London.

Hoot Loot, Secrets of the Forest, Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Thundering Buffalo trademark(s) and copyrights are owned and/or registered by IGT in the U.S. and/or other countries and used under license from IGT.

All That Cash, Valkyrie Queen, and The Green Machine Deluxe are video slot games created by High 5 Games.

