ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Conzzeta with net revenue increase of 20.2% in 2018

Interim information as of the end of Q4 2018

Group revenue in 2018 in line with the communicated expectation

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / The Conzzeta Group achieved revenue growth in 2018 of 20.2% or CHF 1,782.2 million. Adjusted for currency translation effects and changes in the scope of consolidation, revenue growth amounted to 10.4%. Order intake for capital goods rose by 5.8%.

CHF m12M 201712M 2018Chg. in %
Group
Net revenue1,482.81,782.2+20.2
comparable1 +10.4
Order intake for capital goods1,067.31,129.0+5.8
Net revenue segments
Sheet Metal Processing856.11,013.2+18.3
Chemical Specialties279.2382.9+37.1
Outdoor228.6253.4+10.9
Glass Processing119.3133.3+11.7

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

Overall, the revenue development was in line with the expectation for 2018 as communicated by Conzzeta. The fourth quarter reflects the base effect of the very strong previous year and an increasingly mixed performance in the segments and regions. Order intake for capital goods in the Sheet Metal Processing and Glass Processing segments was in China well below and in Europe and the US well above the prior year. The challenging business environment in the global automotive sector had a noticeably adverse effect in the Chemical Specialties segment. Conzzeta confirms the guidance of an EBIT margin (excluding one-off effects) for 2018 at the lower end of the target mid-term range of 8% to 10%. Conzzeta publishes its annual results for 2018 as well as its expectations for 2019 on March 20.

Inquiries:
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial spirit. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are committed to Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings, Outdoor and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

SOURCE: Conzzeta Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/534594/Conzzeta-with-net-revenue-increase-of-202-in-2018


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE