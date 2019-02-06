Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Ventures Announces Daniel F. Hachey to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / Noram Resources Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:NRM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel F. Hachey to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Hachey brings to Noram a strong investment banking background with over 30 years of experience in the capital markets, largely in the area of public equity financings and private placements. His extensive experience and knowledge of the venture capital market and of the junior resource industry will be instrumental to the future growth of Noram, as the Company positions itself to become a leading lithium explorer in Nevada.

Mr. Hachey has held senior investment banking positions with a number of firms, and has worked in Toronto, New York and Montreal. Notable financings that Mr. Hachey has been a factor in include Glamis Gold Ltd. (acquired by Goldcorp Inc.); Canico Resource Corp. (acquired by Companhia Vale do Rio Doce ("CVRD"); Research in Motion (now Blackberry); JDS Fitel (now JDS Uniphase); Alliance Communications (now Alliance Atlantis); as well as many other companies in various industries including mining, oil & gas, forest products, manufacturing and technology.

Mr. Hachey has also been active in the area of mergers and acquisitions and other advisory work. In addition, Mr. Hachey has held Board of Directors positions with both public (NASDAQ, AMEX, TSX and TSX-V) and private companies. Mr. Hachey Holds an MBA degree in Finance from McGill University. Prior to that he was enrolled in a Master of Science program at Universite de Montreal after earning a B.Sc, degree from Concordia University.

Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and in accordance with the compensation policy and stock option plan of the Company, Mr. Hachey will participate in the Company's 10 percent rolling stock option plan as applicable.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

