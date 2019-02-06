RECORDATI OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR JUXTAPID IN JAPAN

Milan, 6 February 2019 - Recordati announces the signing of a license agreement with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics Inc., for the exclusive rights to commercialize Juxtapid, currently approved for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), in Japan. The agreement includes a right of first negotiation for product commercialization in Japan of any potential new indications that may be developed by Aegerion. Upon signing of the agreement an upfront payment of $ 25 million is due to Aegerion, in addition to a near term milestone of $ 5 million. Commercial milestones and royalty payments are also included as is customary. In 2018 sales of the product in Japan were of $ 10.8 million.

Juxtapid (lomitapide) is a microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitor. It was approved, and granted orphan market exclusivity, in September 2016 by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare (MHLW) for patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). HoFH is a serious, rare genetic disease that impairs the function of the receptor responsible for removing LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) from the body. A loss of LDL receptor function results in extreme elevation of blood cholesterol levels. HoFH patients often develop premature and progressive atherosclerosis, a narrowing or blocking of the arteries.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this partnership with Aegerion for the Japanese market", declared Andrea Recordati, CEO. "The addition of Juxtapid to our portfolio of rare disease products in Japan is very important for the development of our recently established subsidiary in this country, given its potential for significant growth, and confirms our commitment to address the often unmet medical needs of patients affected by serious rare diseases."

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2017 was € 1,288.1 million, operating income was € 406.5 million and net income was € 288.8 million.

