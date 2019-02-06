Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-06 / 09:30 MagForce AG: Newly launched _'NanoTherm(R) Therapy School'_ kicks off with successful first training session · _MagForce introduces practice-oriented, unique, multifaceted application training for the use of NanoTherm Therapy in treating brain tumors_ · Training concept developed in close partnership with leading experts Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, PD Dr. Dr. Oliver Grauer, University Hospital Münster, and PD Dr. Johannes Wölfer, Hufeland Klinikum GmbH Mühlhausen *Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, February 06, 2019* - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is pleased to report the successful start of its newly launched _NanoTherm(R) Therapy School_ series, a comprehensive application training series consisting of three consecutive modules to certify surgeons in the use of the Company's innovative NanoTherm technology. The first session, "Module A - the basics", took place end of January, 2019 in Berlin. Targeted towards medical professionals working in the field of neuro-oncology, the _NanoTherm(R) Therapy School_ series aims at introducing participants to the theoretical knowledge and practical techniques required to successfully apply MagForce's NanoTherm technology for the treatment of brain tumors. In practicising their skills with human specimens, participants are able to familiarize themselves with the procedures and device usages in a stress-free environment under largely real operating conditions. The _NanoTherm(R) Therapy School_ is designed in three consecutive modules allowing participants to gain knowledge and understanding of the NanoTherm technology starting from basic application techniques (nanopasting) and building to advanced techniques and more experimental application forms in the final module. The practical section of the course is complemented by lectures on directly relevant aspects of Nano Therm therapy, as well as sample preparation and surgical videos. The equipment and facilities used during the course meet the requirements of today's state of the art surgical equipment. The training concept of _NanoTherm(R) Therapy School_ was developed in close collaboration with Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, PD Dr. Dr. Oliver Grauer, University Hospital Münster, and PD Dr. Johannes Wölfer, Hufeland Klinikum GmbH Mühlhausen, drawing on their long-standing experience in the treatment of brain tumor patients with NanoTherm therapy. The course is supervised with a ratio of three students to one lecturer and one technician, ensuring maximum learning success. _"Simulation-based medical education enables knowledge and skill acquirement in a safe, educational orientated and efficient environment. Becoming acquainted with a new treatment method in a stress-free yet largely realistic setting is a great way to introduce physicians to a new treatment option and is key to ensuring that patients will receive the highest quality of treatment", _*said Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster.* *Prof. Dr. med. habil. Jan-Peter Warnke, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Chefarzt, Paracelcus Clinic Zwickau, participant of the Module A, added* "Innovation is extremely important in medicine and has served our patients well. Obtaining the appropriate training in new technologies and techniques is a vital part of adopting these advances into our standard treatment regimens. Practical trainings such as MagForce's NanoTherm(R) Therapy School are therefore very welcomed as they allow neurosurgeons to ease into the method while developing the necessary skills. The mixture of academic and practical experience paired with the instructors' and speakers' long-standing experience with the technique is what sets this course apart. Embracing new methods of teaching advanced technology helps bridge the learning gap from invention to patient usage." For more information about _NanoTherm Therapy(R) School_, please contact: Dipl.-Ing. Tobias Hanitsch (thanitsch@magforce.com) Marcel Pilz (mpilz@magforce.com) *About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.* MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries. *For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [1]. Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) [2] * *Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list [3]* *Disclaimer * This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. 