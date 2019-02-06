Conor McGregor Unveils New Parimatch Branding

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parimatch, the international betting holding, has today launched a new brand and unveiled Conor McGregor as its ambassador. The mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar has signed a two-year personal endorsement deal with Parimatch across the CIS region and Cyprus.

As part of the agreement, the Irish fighter and Parimatch will collaborate on promotional content and consumer activations. The signing builds on Parimatch's strong brand presence in MMA after they became the UFC's official betting and wagering partner for EMEA in July 2018.

"Much like Parimatch, Conor McGregor dares to be different," commented Sergey Portnov, Chief Executive of Parimatch Holding. "He is a bold global icon that transcends sport. Conor will lift our brand to new heights. He is the ultimate ambassador for Parimatch."

"Parimatch has a fighter's spirit built into its culture. As soon as I met them, I could identify and relate to their values. I had no doubt that it was a brand that I wanted to bet my name on," said Conor McGregor.

McGregor will be the face of a new look Parimatch, after they undertook a rebranding process collaborating with creative partners Digital Choo and BANDA. A large amount of research was carried out exploring Parimatch's target audience and customers, with the refreshed brand now more compatible and complementary to their lifestyles.

Parimatch now has almost two million users and the new brand will go beyond being just a betting platform, it will provide content and connections to other parts of their customers' lives, including up-to-date news, music and fitness advice.

The rebranding was implemented across the whole business at 8:00 CET (6th February 2019) and will be promoted by an integrated multi-channel campaign.

"The best words to describe the refreshed Parimatch style are 'dynamic', 'boldness' and 'motion'. We wanted to create a sport and lifestyle brand, not a brand that is just loosely connected with sport," added Iryna Kurochkina, CEO of Digital Choo agency.

"We have revaluated how we see our customers, who they are and what our brand is for them, beyond just a betting platform," said Tamara Babits, Chief Marketing Officer of Parimatch.

"We now have a daring brand that both better embodies and supports their lifestyles."

Notes to Editors

About Parimatch

Parimatch is an international betting platform connecting emerging markets with the world of traditional and niche betting. Parimatch has over 1600 employees worldwide, supporting almost two million customers and covering more than 20 sports and 60 countries, 200 leagues and 600 sporting events every day. Headquartered in Cyprus, the company has been established for over 25 years and now operates in different markets (Cyprus, Belarus, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Tanzania). The company is the official betting and wagering partner for the UFC in EMEA and has sponsorship agreements with sporting institutions including Ukraine's national football team, FC Apoel (Cyprus), FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) and Virtus Pro (e-Sports).

About Digital Choo

Digital Choo (DC) is an international marketing agency, which has expertise in the field of iGaming in the CIS region, Europe and Asia. DC has 6 offices in different countries and over 200 employees worldwide, more that 500+ advertising platform, 9800+ realized advertising campaigns, 500K+ leads per month, 6,5B impressions per month. The company is leader of creativity, winner of many international festivals with main orientation towards non-standard solutions and sponsorship opportunities of any complexity on a global scale.