06 Feb 2019

Givaudan has earned a position on the Supplier Engagement leader board by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform, in recognition of its actions and strategies to reduce emissions and lower climate-related risk across its supply chain. Only 3% of the 5,000 companies that participated in CDP's supply chain programme in 2018 were included on the list.

"We are fully committed to excellence in climate action and working actively with suppliers to support us in preserving the environment. I am very pleased to see our work being recognised by CDP. We will continue to engage and work closely with our suppliers to protect the environment and secure our business for the long-term," said Gilles Andrier, CEO.

The Supplier Engagement leader board is released today in CDP's Global Supply Chain Report 2019 'Cascading commitments: Driving upstream action through supply chain engagement (https://www.cdp.net/en/research/global-reports/global-supply-chain-report-2019)'. CDP has identified that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in supply chains are around 5.5 times as high as those from a company's direct operations. Tackling emissions at every level of the supply chain thus holds huge potential for corporations to reduce environmental impacts from their operations.

Givaudan committed to ambitious science-based targets for GHG emission reduction, with one of its goals to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions by 20% between 2015 and 2030. Within the Scope 3 GHG emissions footprint, the category of purchased goods and services represent more than 80% of the Company's overall footprint. To achieve this GHG emission reduction goal, Givaudan engages with suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of purchased goods and services by identifying risks and opportunities, collecting data on climate change and proposing actions to reduce emissions within the framework of the CDP Supply Chain programme.

"In the ten years that we have been working with purchasing organisations we have seen a fundamental shift in expectations around business action on sustainability," commented Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Supply Chain at CDP. "Leading purchasers are using disclosure to push positive change down the supply chain, with data playing an increasingly important role in their decision-making. If suppliers continue to cascade good practices further down the supply chain, this has the potential to play a huge role in the rapid transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy."

The Supplier Engagement ranking follows recent positive recognition by CDP of Givaudan's leadership in climate change and water security in January 2019.

