JPJ Group PLC: Jackpotjoy Wins Online Bingo Operator of the Year

Jackpotjoy wins Online Bingo Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (OTC PINK: JKPTF) (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, is delighted to announce that its Jackpotjoy subsidiary has been named "Online Bingo Operator of the Year" for the second year running at the Global Gaming Awards 2019 in London.

The prestigious award recognised Jackpotjoy as the online bingo operator with the best product offering and most vibrant playing community, chosen from a strong short-list of well-respected bingo brands.

On receiving the award, Simon Wykes, Chief Executive Officer of Jackpotjoy Operations, said:

"We are thrilled to be receiving the Online Bingo Operator of the Year for a second year in a row. This award is testament to the continued efforts from the Jackpotjoy team, so we would like to dedicate this award to them and say thank you for all the hard work they have put into the product and brand."

The Global Gaming Awards - presented by influential trade outlet, Gambling Insider - includes an industry-expert nomination panel and judges covering every sector, seeking to show several new and exciting divisions of the dynamic gaming industry.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc



Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury



James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jpj@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534578/Jackpotjoy-Wins-Online-Bingo-Operator-of-the-Year