Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 4 February 2019:

- 34,303,468 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 9,328,540 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 32,338,951 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 6,581,023 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,873,169 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,029,000 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,572,574 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,483,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 4 February 2019 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 34,303,468 168.85p 57,921,405 Global Equity Income Shares 32,338,951 193.28p 62,504,724 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,873,169 135.16p 7,938,175 Managed Liquidity Shares 4,572,574 104.01p 4,755,934 Total 133,120,238

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 February 2019