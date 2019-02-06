Milliman expands teams in Isle of Man

Strategic new hire to strengthen life team

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, a leading global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the hiring of senior insurance consultant Robert Frize to lead Milliman's new practice in the Isle of Man. Frize, who will operate from his base on the Isle of Man, will further expand Milliman's growing presence in Europe.

Frize has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector and is originally from Dublin. He spent the first 10 years of his actuarial career in Ireland, holding senior management positions with Irish Life and Canada Life. He moved to the Isle of Man in 1994, subsequently becoming Managing Director of BoE Life International. This led to him setting up his own actuarial consultancy firm which he led successfully for the last 15 years before joining Milliman. Working with most of the major international insurers, Frize has developed considerable expertise in cross-border pricing, proposition development and regulatory issues.

"Milliman has been successfully building its actuarial services in Europe and beyond and offers a comprehensive list of actuarial and risk management services to its clients," said Steve White, President and CEO of Milliman.

"Robert Frize brings a wealth of experience to the role and I have no doubt that he will be a tremendous leader for our continued push into the actuarial consulting market in Europe," added Dermot Corry, Milliman's Global Life Practice Director.

The consequences of Brexit will lead to reorganisation of insurance operations within the UK and Europe, and Milliman is uniquely placed to help companies assess their options. Frize will bring his experience of the Isle of Man and cross-border market in helping clients make their decisions. Furthermore, with the Isle of Man embracing Solvency II methods and principles, Milliman is ideally suited to provide its Solvency II expertise for the benefit of the wide range of cross-border insurance companies operating from the Isle of Man.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit www.milliman.com.

Milliman in Europe

In Europe, Milliman maintains a strong and growing presence with more than 350 professional consultants serving clients from offices in Amsterdam, Brussels, Bucharest, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Isle of Man, Istanbul, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris, Warsaw and Zurich. For further information, visit www.milliman.com.