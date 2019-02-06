Splash Worldwide Adds Account Director Mareike Ahner in Amsterdam

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative technology company Splash Worldwide is honored to announce the immediate addition of Mareike Ahner as Account Director for the company's office in Amsterdam. Ahner's appointment was announced by Splash's Group Client Services Director, Maja Seggerman.

Ahner brings more than 10 years of expertise in establishing and managing integrated marketing operations processes across international markets to her new position with Splash. She previously spent seven years as an Account Director for Hogarth Worldwide in the firm's offices in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and London. Her connections and skills also leverage accomplishments forged through key staff positions within major European offices of BBDO, TBWA and Jung von Matt.

"Splash is a completely independent company with a flexible and nimble way of working," Ahner began. "What also attracted me is the outstanding expertise in technology and digital communication in combination with strong creative and strategic capabilities. I will be the 'feet on the ground' for some of our existing clients based in the Amsterdam area and for business development here, working closely with our HQ in London."

"Our clients need us to deploy their creative communications intelligently around the world," said Seggerman. "This means we need creative empathy, production knowledge and technology to support delivery. Mareike's skillset encapsulates all of this to help us bring an international mindset to our clients' most ambitious expectations."

