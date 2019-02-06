DJ PhosAgro FY 2018 Fertilizer & MCP Output Rose 8% y-o-y to 9.0 mln t

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro FY 2018 Fertilizer & MCP Output Rose 8% y-o-y to 9.0 mln t 06-Feb-2019 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 06 February 2019 PhosAgro FY 2018 Fertilizer & MCP Output Rose 8% y-o-y to 9.0 mln t Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, increased its FY 2018 fertilizer and feed phosphates production by 7.6% year-on-year to 9.0 million tonnes. Sales for the same period grew by 9.0% year-on-year to 8.8 million tonnes. In 4Q 2018, fertilizer production rose by 1.8% year-on-year to 2.3 million tonnes while sales marginally decreased by 2.4% year-on-year to 2.0 million tonnes. PhosAgro's production and sales volumes are summarised in the tables below. Production volumes by type ('000 mt) 4Q 4Q 2017 Chg y/y FY 2018 FY 2017 Chg y/y 2018 Phosphate-based 1,741. 1,692.3 2.9% 6,852.0 6,603.5 3.8% & MCP 0 Nitrogen-based 553.0 561.5 -1.5% 2,123.0 1,734.6 22.4% Total 2,294. 2,253.8 1.8% 8,975.0 8,338.1 7.6% fertilizers 0 PhosRock & 2,807. 2,641.0 6.3% 11,053. 10,538.4 4.9% nepheline 0 0 Other products 52.3 30.4 72.0% 204.0 122.6 66.4% Sales volumes by type ('000 mt) 4Q 4Q 2017 Chg y/y FY 2018 FY 2017 Chg y/y 2018 Phosphate-based 1,492. 1,599.2 -6.7% 6,634.9 6,484.8 2.3% & MCP 4 Nitrogen-based 470.4 410.7 14.5% 2,195.6 1,615.8 35.9% Total 1,962. 2,009.9 -2.3% 8,830.5 8,100.6 9.0% fertilizers 8 PhosRock & 1,102. 1,000.2 10.2% 3,947.3 3,734.0 5.7% nepheline 0 Other products 47.6 34.0 40.1% 182.3 134.7 35.3% Commenting on the FY 2018 operating results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "The fact that 2018 was PhosAgro's best year ever in terms of production at both the upstream and downstream divisions is something we are all proud of. We achieved our ambitious production guidance of 9 million tonnes for the year, though we have no intention to rest after delivering a strong set of results for 2018, and we plan to increase further the production of fertilizers by up to 5% in 2019. Thanks to our sales strategy that aims to be 'closer to our customer,' PhosAgro made further progress on widening its direct access to priority markets, bolstering sales by 9% year-on-year. Finally, after the first full year of operations of PhosAgro's new ammonia unit, our production site at Cherepovets is now fully self-sufficient in this crucial feedstock, which has solidified our leadership position on the industry cash cost curve." In 4Q 2018, PhosAgro's output of phosphate-based products was up by 2.9% y-o-y to 1.7 million tonnes, primarily driven by higher MAP production (up by 24% year-on-year), which was made possible by the successful modernisation of midstream capacities (both phosphoric and sulphuric acid) in Balakovo. Phosphate rock output in 4Q 2018 increased by 7% year-on-year to 2.6 million tonnes following completion of the modernisation programme at Beneficiation Plant #3. In FY 2018, underground mining accounted for almost 80% of all mining work and had a positive impact on our phosphate rock cash cost (underground mining is nearly two times cheaper than open-pit mining). Ammonia production was down by 8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter due to scheduled maintenance work. Sales of fertilizers rose by 9% year-on-year to 8.8 million tonnes in FY 2018. The strongest growth was in North America, where sales rose by 78% year-on-year to 1.1 million tonnes due to a deficit of phosphates following the closure of capacities in Florida. Shipments to Latin America increased by 24% year-on-year to 2.0 million tonnes in FY 2018, thanks to our strong sales of nitrogen-based products (up by 59% year-on-year) directly to end-customers. European sales rose by 11% year-on-year to 2.1 million tonnes, driven by our strategic approach to move deeper into the distribution chain and expand our on-the-ground presence with new local offices. Volumes in Russia, our priority domestic market, were up slightly, by 5% year-on-year to 2.4 million tonnes in FY 2018. Looking ahead to 2019 market conditions, the fertilizer industry traditionally starts the new year with the off-season slowdown putting pressure on prices. We believe that prices for phosphate-based fertilizers will remain under pressure throughout 1Q 2019. A recovery in prices are expected in 2Q 2019, driven by the beginning of the spring application season in major agricultural regions. Overall, price dynamics in 2019 should be flattish, amid more stable global fertilizer supply than in 2018. The table below provides a breakdown of production volumes by major product: Production volumes by type ('000 mt) 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 Chg y/y FY 2018 FY 2017 Chg y/y Apatit mine and beneficiation plant Phosphate 2,552.7 2,379.2 7.3% 10,067.0 9,540.4 5.5% rock Nepheline 254.3 261.8 -2.9% 986.0 998.1 -1.2% concentrat e Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 774.7 729.7 6.2% 2,995.0 3,004.0 -0.3% NPK 692.8 692.9 0.0% 2,799.0 2,566.5 9.1% NPS 120.7 134.9 -10.5% 419.0 423.4 -1.0% APP 53.6 40.0 34.0% 216.0 155.4 39.0% MCP 92.4 78.3 18.0% 356.0 354.4 0.5% PKS 6.8 16.5 -58.8% 67.0 99.8 -32.9% Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 153.1 140.8 8.7% 533.0 496.4 7.4% Urea 399.9 420.7 -4.9% 1,590.0 1,238.2 28.4% Other products STPP 26.8 18.3 46.4% 105.0 72.9 44.0% Other 25.5 12.1 110.7% 99.0 49.7 99.2% Feedstock Ammonia 465.0 503.4 -7.6% 1,866.0 1,454.9 28.3% Phosphoric 622.6 591.6 5.2% 2,546.0 2,469.2 3.1% acid Sulphuric 1,444.4 1,390.4 3.9% 5,732.0 5,437.8 5.4% acid The table below provides a breakdown of sales volumes by major product: Sales volumes by type ('000 mt) 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 Chg y/y FY 2018 FY 2017 Chg y/y Apatit mine and beneficiation plant Phosphate 844.9 734.1 15.1% 2,964.2 2,732.2 8.5% rock Nepheline 257.1 266.1 -3.4% 983.1 1,001.8 -1.9% concentrat e Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 645.1 695.8 -7.3% 2,912.6 2,963.9 -1.7% NPK 603.7 570.5 5.8% 2,664.6 2,488.8 7.1% NPS 101.4 199.9 -49.3% 423.5 409.8 3.3% APP 54.5 35.2 54.8% 209.4 170.7 22.7% MCP 84.4 90.0 -6.2% 347.2 350.4 -0.9% PKS 3.3 7.8 -57.7% 77.6 101.2 -23.3% Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 136.2 76.7 77.6% 595.3 476.0 25.1% Urea 334.2 334.0 0.1% 1,600.3 1,139.8 40.4% Other products STPP 23.0 20.9 10.0% 98.6 81.1 21.6% Other 24.6 13.1 87.8% 83.7 53.6 56.4% For further information please contact: PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770-89-09 About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1].

