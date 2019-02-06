Immigration Industry Association Conference Reveals the Future of Global Immigration, March 1st, 2019, London

Tickets and sponsorship packages available

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Immigration Industry Association or IIA https://immigrationindustry.org/ is the professional association for the global immigration, relocation and expat industry.

The IIA's first conference takes place on March 1st 2019 in London focusing on the 'Future of Global Immigration' an issue that is becoming ever more pressing as the world continues to change the way it looks at cross-border movements and relations.

The event promises expert speakers from business, government and the immigration sector, including WH Smith's CEO, The New Zealand High Commissioner and TASIS (The American school in England) Head of School.

The IIA Conference has been designed for those that want to know what the future holds for global immigration and expat movement. Attendees will leave with a core understanding of the future of the immigration environment and enjoy a mixture of dedicated networking opportunities.

The first IIA Conference has also set up panels to discuss relevant and related immigration topics, such as 'The future of Global Movement for Expats', 'The future of Immigration by Investment' and 'The Future of Global Marketing - Reaching Globally Mobile Clients.'

Chris Galway, Chairman of the IIA, comments: "We are living in challenging times from an immigration industry perspective. Brexit is the current headline, but a general inward movement is pandering to short-term political agendas without truly grasping the labour and wider economic issues that will ultimately follow the complications around immigration.

"We have gathered experts from government, the immigration industry and business to debate the issues we are facing and map out the future of global immigration."

The IIA conference will be held at Inner Temple, London, EC4Y 7DA between 9.00 - 17.00, with an evening networking reception after the event.

Various sponsorship packages are available. These are a great opportunity to gain exposure and maximise visibility within the immigration, relocation and expat industry. For more information visit https://iiaconference.com/sponsorship/.

Both IIA members and non-members are invited to attend with tickets available online.

IIA member day conference and evening reception drinks - standard tickets £145

NON-Member day conference ONLY - standard tickets £185

NON-Member evening reception ONLY - standard tickets £45

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://iiaconference.com/event-tickets/

Contact:

Lloyd Gofton

lloyd@liberatemedia.com

+44(0)7919-353-484