Aircraft Arresting System Market to Grow on Account of Soaring Demand From Commercial Aviation Sector From 2018 to 2023 | Million Insights

The global aircraft arresting system market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the growing number of aircraft carriers across the globe and the surging customer base. Key factors responsible for the growth of this market are soaring demand from commercial aviation sector and rapid expansion of the existing airlines fleet size by major airlines. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next five years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of aircraft arresting system.

Additionally, civil aviation sector is expected to display substantial growth owing to the high-end manufacturing of next-generation aircraft. However, factors such as rising production cost, unavailability raw materials, and increasing inflation rate, pose vital threat to the growth of aircraft arresting system market. Yet, rapid globalization of industry and substantial investment by OEMs (an original equipment manufacturers) and component & raw material suppliers to improve existing business process and formation of new process across the value chain is anticipated to augment growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Aircraft arresting systems are used to guarantee an aircraft is stopped on the runway during the landing roll or after a high speed rejected take off. Aircraft arresting systems contains engaging devices such as net barriers, cable support and disc supported pendants, and energy absorbers. Aircraft arresting systems are placed near the safety area, or overrun on the runway. Aircraft arresting systems are designed such that a strong force is applied under the weight of commercial airplanes, thus exerting deceleration forces on the landing gear.

Aircraft arresting system market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as aircraft arresting barriers, aircraft arresting cables and engineered materials arresting systems (EMAS). Engineered materials arresting systems (EMAS) segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of engineered materials arresting systems (EMAS) segment is attributed to the soaring demand form military & defense sector.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in aviation sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the aircraft arresting system industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising number of joint commercial and military runways, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the aircraft arresting system market are Runway Safe Group, Zodiac Aerospace Co., General Dynamics Corp., The Boeing Co., Scama AB, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., WireCo WorldGroup, Inc., Atech Inc., and Escribano Mechanical & Engineering S.L.

