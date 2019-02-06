Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (BUCK) Lyxor ETF - *Lyxor FTSE US Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist* - Liquidation (BUCK/DIVU) 06-Feb-2019 / 10:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, 25 January 2019, The terms in this letter that begin with an upper-case letter are defined in the prospectus of the Multi Units France SICAV fund. Re: Liquidation of the MULTI UNITS FRANCE sub-fund Lyxor FTSE US Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF (FR0013235256) (hereafter the "Sub-fund"). Dear shareholder, According to our records, you hold shares in the Sub-fund, of which the delegated asset manager is LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (hereafter "LIAM"). LIAM has decided to prematurely liquidate this Sub-fund, since it has failed to attract sufficient investor demand. To protect your interests, LIAM will liquidate the Sub-fund on 27 February 2019 and automatically redeem your shares, free of charge (subject to the terms and conditions presented below), at their net asset value on 27 February 2019 (which will be calculated on 5 February 2019). At the close of trade on 20 February 2019, the Sub-fund will be delisted from all exchanges where it is currently traded. The subscription and redemption of shares will be suspended on 21 February 2019, at 6.30 pm, Paris time). During a period of 30 calendar days after the date this notice is posted, primary market investors (i.e. who subscribe for and redeem shares directly with LIAM) may redeem their shares from LIAM and/or the depository without having to pay a redemption fee, provided that they comply with the minimum redemption requirements specified in the Sub-fund's prospectus. Shares in the Sub-fund that are purchased on the secondary market cannot generally be directly sold back to the Sub-fund. As a result, investors who trade in the stock market may incur brokerage and/or transaction fees on their transactions. These investors will also trade at a price that reflects the existence of a bid-ask spread[1] LIAM invites investors to contact their usual broker for further information on the brokerage fees that may apply to them and the bid-ask spreads they are likely to incur. If we receive no response from you the proceeds from this liquidation will be credited to your cash account. We remind that this redemption will be subject to the taxation rules that normally apply to capital gains or losses on the sale of securities. Please note that in the Fund's prospectus you will find other sub-funds in which you may invest. For your information, the net asset value per share was 103.0703 USD on 8 January 2019. However, the net asset value that you will receive when the Sub-fund shares are liquidated will be calculated from the valuation of assets on 27 February 2019. In accordance with regulations, this premature liquidation was reviewed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and was approved on 18 January 2019. For more information concerning your investments you may contact your usual advisor. We thank you for your trust. Yours faithfully, Lionel Paquin Chairman of Lyxor International Asset Management =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] A bid-ask spread is the difference between the prices at which shares are purchased and sold at any given time. ISIN: FR0013235256, TIDM: DIVU , ISIN: FR0013235256 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: BUCK Sequence No.: 7386 EQS News ID: 773033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

