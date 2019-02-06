Edison Investment Research - Construction & Building Materials - Epwin Group: Consistent messaging from the Epwin management team continued with a year-end update that confirmed that FY18 trading had been in line with market expectations. The theme of self-help given market headwinds is ongoing with tangible evidence of actions taken and planned. Market backdrop uncertainty is reflected in Epwin's rating multiples. A dividend yield approaching 7% (c 1.9x covered) should be of interest to investors.ISIN: GB00BNGY4Y86

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...