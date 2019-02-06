Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, February 28, 2019. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-800-263-0877 and international listeners may dial +1-646-828-8143. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast both can be accessed at Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 9227872.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005003/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Taposh Bari, CFA

Nomad Foods Limited

+1-718-290-7950

John Mills

ICR, Managing Partner

+1-646-277-1254

Media Contact

Felipe Ucros Josh Clarkson

Gladstone Place Partners

+1-212-230-5930