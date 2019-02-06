The global automotive OEM premium audio market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005317/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive OEM premium audio market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global automotive OEM premium audio market is the growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences. Advancements in automotive technology and the increasing penetration rate of automotive electronics in vehicles has increased the competition in the global automotive market. Furthermore, emerging consumer demands have resulted in automakers offering differentiated features in their product offerings, which is driving the demand for automotive OEM premium audio.

As per Technavio, the adoption of over-the-air (OTA) updates for advanced in-car infotainment systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive OEM premium audio market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global automotive OEM premium audio market: Over-the-air (OTA) updates for advanced in-car infotainment systems

Remote diagnostics and onboard diagnostics have been gaining traction in the global automotive industry. These services are assisting in providing better vehicle service and repair and maintenance when compared with conventional vehicle repair and maintenance. The advanced infotainment and audio systems have also been serving as a platform for OTA updates for the regular software updates and changes if needed.

"Rising penetration rate of advanced computer-based systems involving electronics and complex software/algorithms in automobiles is promoting the adoption of remote prognostics and OTA updates. The prominent automakers have been offering models, which allow OTA updates to keep up with the latest available upgrades, features, and bug fixes," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive OEM premium audio market: Segmentation analysis

This automotive OEM premium audio market analysis report segments the market by application (luxury segment vehicles and mid-segment vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The luxury segment vehicles held the largest automotive OEM premium audio market share in 2018. Improving socioeconomic conditions, rising disposable income in emerging automotive markets, and a growing population of the high net-worth individual (HNWI) are factors promoting the adoption of luxury cars worldwide.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The shift in consumer preference towards aesthetics and advanced features will drive the adoption of automotive premium audio systems in this region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com